Provident Financial Holdings Reports Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Net Interest Margin of 3.02% in the March 2025 Quarter, Up 11 Basis Points from the Sequential Quarter and 28 Basis Points from the Comparable Quarter Last Year

Loans Held for Investment of $1.06 Billion at March 31, 2025, Up 1% from June 30, 2024

Total Deposits of $901.3 Million at March 31, 2025, Up 2% from June 30, 2024

Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets Ratio of 0.11% at March 31, 2025, Down from 0.20% at June 30, 2024

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced earnings for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

The Company reported net income of $1.86 million, or $0.28 per diluted share (on 6.73 million average diluted shares outstanding), for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, up 24 percent from net income of $1.50 million, or $0.22 per diluted share (on 6.94 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. The increase was due primarily to a $653,000 increase in net interest income and a $391,000 recovery of credit losses (in contrast to a $124,000 provision for credit losses in the comparable period a year ago), partly offset by a $688,000 increase in non-interest expense (primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses).

"The operating environment for Provident has improved over the course of this fiscal year. Our net interest margin has improved each quarter subsequent to June 30, 2024, loan and deposit balances have grown for two consecutive quarters, borrowings have declined for two consecutive quarters, and credit quality remains strong,” stated Donavon P. Ternes, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.“We remain active in our stock repurchase plan and continue to maintain our quarterly cash dividend at a consistent level," concluded Ternes.

Return on average assets was 0.59 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 0.28 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 0.47 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Return on average stockholders' equity for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 5.71 percent, compared to 2.66 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 4.57 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $1.86 million net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 reflects a 113 percent increase from $872,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a $391,000 recovery of credit losses (in contrast to a $586,000 provision for credit losses in the prior sequential quarter), and a $453,000 increase in net interest income (primarily due to a higher net interest margin). Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $0.28 per share, up 115 percent from $0.13 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, net income decreased $769,000, or 14 percent, to $4.63 million from $5.40 million in the comparable period in fiscal 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 12 percent to $0.68 per share (on 6.80 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $0.77 per share (on 6.98 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the comparable nine-month period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.81 million increase in non-interest expense (primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, premises and occupancy, equipment and other operating expenses), partly offset by a $451,000 higher recovery of credit losses, a $177,000 increase in non-interest income and a $115,000 increase in net interest income.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, net interest income increased $653,000 or eight percent to $9.21 million from $8.56 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in net interest income was due to a higher net interest margin, partly offset by a lower average balance of interest-earning assets. The net interest margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 28 basis points to 3.02 percent from 2.74 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in net interest margin was due to increased yields on interest-earning assets outpacing increased funding costs. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 32 basis points to 4.73 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from 4.41 percent in the same quarter last year. In contrast, our average funding costs increased by five basis points to 1.91 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from 1.86 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased two percent to $1.22 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily due to decreases in the average balance of investment securities and loans receivable, partly offset by an increase in interest-earning deposits.

Interest income on loans receivable increased $685,000, or five percent, to $13.37 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $12.68 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase was due to a higher average loan yield, partly offset by a lower average loan balance. The average yield on loans receivable increased 32 basis points to 5.06 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from 4.74 percent in the same quarter last year. Adjustable-rate loans of approximately $130.9 million repriced downward in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 by approximately four basis points, from a weighted average rate of 7.56 percent to 7.52 percent. However, the overall increase in average yield was driven by an upward repricing of adjustable mortgage loans during the last 12 months. The average balance of loans receivable decreased $14.6 million, or one percent, to $1.06 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated for investment in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $27.9 million, up 53 percent from $18.2 million in the same quarter last year, while loan principal payments received in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $23.0 million, down 19 percent from $28.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from investment securities decreased $58,000, or 11 percent, to $459,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $517,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2024. This decrease was attributable to a lower average balance, partly offset by a higher average yield. The average balance of investment securities decreased $23.0 million, or 16 percent, to $118.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $141.4 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the average balance was due to scheduled principal payments and prepayments of investment securities. The average yield on investment securities increased nine basis points to 1.55 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from 1.46 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average yield was primarily attributable to a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($86,000 vs. $124,000) due to lower total principal repayments ($5.3 million vs. $5.7 million) and, to a lesser extent, the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Bank received $213,000 in cash dividends from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) – San Francisco stock and other equity investments, up one percent from $210,000 in the same quarter last year, resulting in an average yield of 8.30 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 8.84 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco stock and other equity investments in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $10.3 million, up from $9.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) of San Francisco, was $389,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, down $8,000 or two percent from $397,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease was due to a lower average yield, partly offset by a higher average balance. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 4.42 percent, down 98 basis points from 5.40 percent in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the average yield was due to a lower average interest rate on the FRB's reserve balances resulting from decreases in the targeted federal funds rate during the comparable periods. The average balance of the Company's interest-earning deposits increased $6.1 million, or 21 percent, to $35.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $29.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest expense on deposits for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.75 million, an increase of $71,000 or three percent from $2.68 million for the same period last year. The increase was attributable to higher rates paid on deposits, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average cost of deposits was 1.26 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, up eight basis points from 1.18 percent in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a greater proportion of time deposits, including brokered certificates of deposit which carry higher interest rates. The average balance of deposits decreased $25.8 million, or three percent, to $885.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $910.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Transaction account balances, or“core deposits,” decreased $23.1 million, or four percent, to $591.4 million at March 31, 2025 from $614.5 million at June 30, 2024, while time deposits increased $36.0 million, or 13 percent, to $309.9 million at March 31, 2025 from $273.9 million at June 30, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, brokered certificates of deposit (which amounts are reflected in time deposits above) totaled $129.8 million, down $2.0 million or two percent from $131.8 million at June 30, 2024. The weighted average cost of brokered certificates of deposit was 4.34 percent and 5.18 percent (including broker fees) at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB advances, for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased $102,000, or four percent, to $2.47 million from $2.57 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily the result of a lower average cost and, to a lesser extent, a lower average balance. The average cost of borrowings decreased 11 basis points to 4.52 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from 4.63 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of borrowings decreased $1.8 million, or one percent, to $221.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $223.6 million in the same quarter last year.

At March 31, 2025, the Bank had approximately $269.8 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB. Additionally, the Bank has a remaining borrowing facility of approximately $151.0 million with the FRB of San Francisco and an unused unsecured federal funds borrowing facility of $50.0 million with its correspondent bank. The total available borrowing capacity across all sources totaled approximately $470.8 million at March 31, 2025.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses totaling $391,000, which included a $12,000 recovery related to unfunded loan commitment reserves. This compares to a $124,000 provision for credit losses in the same quarter last year and a $586,000 provision in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (sequential quarter). The recovery of credit losses recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was primarily attributable to improved qualitative factors related to single-family residential collateral, partly offset by a lengthening of the average loan life due to lower estimated loan prepayments as of March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-accrual loans secured by properties located in California, decreased $1.2 million or 46 percent to $1.4 million, which represented 0.11 percent of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to $2.6 million, which represented 0.20 percent of total assets at June 30, 2024. At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were comprised of seven single-family loans and one multi-family loan, while at June 30, 2024, non-performing loans were comprised of 10 single-family loans. At both dates, the Bank had no real estate owned and no loans 90 days or more past due that were still accruing interest. Additionally, there were no loan charge-offs during the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

The January 2025 wildfires in Los Angeles, California did not have a material impact on the Company's operations or the Bank's customers. The Bank's branches and facilities remained operational throughout the wildfire events, and there were no significant disruptions to customer services or business activities. Additionally, the Bank did not have any significant credit exposure or financial impact attributable to the wildfires.

Classified assets were $6.8 million at March 31, 2025, consisting of $1.7 million of loans in the special mention category and $5.1 million of loans in the substandard category. Classified assets at June 30, 2024 were $5.8 million, consisting of $1.1 million of loans in the special mention category and $4.7 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment was $6.6 million, or 0.62 percent of gross loans held for investment, at March 31, 2025, down from $7.1 million, or 0.67 percent of gross loans held for investment, at June 30, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses was due primarily to improved qualitative factors related to single-family residential collateral, partially offset by an increase in the estimated average life of the loan portfolio, reflecting lower loan prepayment expectations as of March 31, 2025. Management believes, based on currently available information, the allowance for credit losses is sufficient to absorb expected losses inherent in loans held for investment at March 31, 2025.

Non-interest income increased by $59,000, or seven percent, to $907,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $848,000 in the same period last year, due primarily to a $43,000 increase in loan servicing and other fees and a $55,000 increase in other fees (primarily attributable to an increase in the unrealized gain on other equity investments). These increases were partly offset by decreases of $26,000 and $13,000 in card and processing fees and deposit account fees, respectively, primarily due to lower transaction volumes and reduced customer activity. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income increased $63,000, or seven percent, primarily due to an increase in loan servicing and other fees.

Non-interest expense increased $688,000, or 10 percent, to $7.86 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $7.17 million for the same quarter last year, primarily due to a $236,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses and a $235,000 increase in other operating expenses. The higher salaries and employee benefits expenses was primarily due to higher compensation expenses, a higher accrual adjustment for the supplemental executive retirement plan expense, higher group insurance expenses and higher equity incentive expenses, partly offset by a decrease in retirement plan benefit expenses. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily attributable to a $239,000 litigation settlement expense. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $62,000, or one percent as compared to $7.79 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, due primarily to the litigation settlement expense, partly offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits expenses, premises and occupancy expenses and professional expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 77.64 percent, a slight increase from 76.20 percent in the same quarter last year but an improvement from 81.15 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (sequential quarter). The increase in the efficiency ratio during the current quarter in comparison to the comparable quarter last year was due to higher non-interest expense relative to total net interest income plus non-interest income.

The Company's provision for income taxes was $797,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, up 29 percent from $620,000 in the same quarter last year and up 126 percent from $352,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (sequential quarter). The increase during the current quarter compared to both the sequential quarter and same quarter last year was due to an increase in pre-tax income. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 30.0 percent as compared to 29.3 percent in the same quarter last year and 28.8 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (sequential quarter).

The Company repurchased 51,869 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $15.30 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, a total of 293,132 shares remained available for future purchase under the Company's current repurchase program.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

