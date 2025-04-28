Tyton Partners Releases New Report On Affordable Access Programs For Course Materials

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Data Confirms Cost Savings and Positive Learning Outcomes for Students

BOSTON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners today released a new report, Course Materials in Higher Education: How Affordable Access Programs Save Students Money and Produce Positive Learning Outcomes. The publication, which presents data from 1,088 U.S. colleges and universities, was commissioned by the Association of American Publishers. This is the first in-depth analysis of affordable access programs in practice since their inception nearly a decade ago.

The findings from Tyton Partners confirm that affordable access programs are helping students spend less on course materials while improving academic preparedness and outcomes-a notable contrast to the broader rise in higher education costs.

"The data makes it clear: affordable access programs reduce costs, ensure students are prepared from day one, and support academic success," said Chris McVety, Director at Tyton Partners.

Affordable Access Programs: Lowering Costs, Improving Outcomes

Affordable access programs-developed through partnerships between higher education institutions, publishers, and distribution providers-offer students timely access to required course materials at reduced prices. Students can apply financial aid toward these costs, reducing out-of-pocket expenses.

In keeping with the objectives of federal regulations established in 2015, most institutions have implemented opt-out models, which provide numerous, measurable benefits, including providing seamless access to materials unless a student chooses to obtain the same materials elsewhere. Administrators report that this approach improves student preparedness and helps keep costs low:



A provost at a private, four-year university, called opt-out affordable access“a win-win” that permits students to“start their course with the right resources.” An official at a public, two-year university, said,“We save students about $46 million per year.”

Key findings from the report include:



Cost Savings – The average price per course under opt-out models decreased 36 percent, from $91 to $58 compared to standard list prices.

Improved Preparedness and Outcomes – Eighty-four percent of students in opt-out programs reported feeling better prepared, while 81 percent said these programs positively impacted their academic success. At one community college, students were 60 percent less likely to withdraw and 27 percent more likely to pass. Stakeholders Prefer Opt-out, Concerned About Opt-in – Institutions using opt-in models reported lower student participation rates, limiting cost savings and timely access to materials. Many administrators expressed concerns that shifting to opt-in models would undermine affordability and equity, particularly for first-year and first-generation students.



As colleges and universities continue to seek solutions that improve affordability and student success, affordable access programs have emerged as a proven model for reducing costs and increasing preparedness. The data underscores the effectiveness of opt-out models in delivering widespread benefits, from financial savings to improved academic performance. By ensuring students have the right materials from day one, these programs support equitable access to education and help institutions fulfill their mission of student success.

Read the full report here .

