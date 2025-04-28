Such Major Attack Can’T Be Accidental: JD-U's KC Tyagi Backs Shashi Tharoor's Pahalgam Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Responding to Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor's remarks dismissing criticism of India's intelligence agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack, JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi acknowledged that while intelligence failures can happen in any country, the scale of the incident indicates long-term planning by terrorists.

Speaking to IANS, Tyagi said,“There is indeed an intelligence failure, but such things can happen in any country. I agree with that. However, the fact that such a major attack occurred cannot be seen as accidental, it means that the terrorists were active for a long time.”

Tharoor had earlier defended intelligence agencies, arguing that no country has foolproof intelligence, citing the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel as an example.

Tharoor said that while some operations are successful, the public only hears about the ones that fail.

Tyagi's remarks add to the growing political discourse following the deadly terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam, which has reignited questions over national security preparedness.

Addressing other pressing issues, Tyagi also commented on China's response to Pakistan in the wake of escalating cross-border tensions. "China's advice to Pakistan is significant. Though China is considered an ally of Pakistan, it has urged them to exercise restraint. That sends an important message,” he told IANS.

On AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp criticism of Pakistan, Tyagi said in agreement.“I agree with Mr Owaisi when he compared Pakistan to an extremist terrorist state. His words reflect the public sentiment across the country,” he added.

About the opposition's demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss national security, Tyagi expressed conditional support.

“If the special session is being called so that the opposition can stand united with the government and demand strong action against Pakistan, then it is a welcome move. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders across parties have already shown unity in this matter,” he said.