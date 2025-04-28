403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S., Russia Report Progress Toward Ukraine Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Russia and the United States have reported steps forward in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, pointing to the development of favorable conditions for launching talks aimed at achieving a durable peace.
The Russian Foreign Ministry shared that this development came during a Sunday night phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Calling the dialogue a "productive exchange of views," the ministry said the conversation concentrated mainly on key aspects of U.S.-Russia diplomatic relations, with a particular emphasis on the Ukraine situation.
Lavrov and Rubio "stressed the importance of consolidating the emerging prerequisites for starting negotiations in order to agree on a reliable path to long-term sustainable peace" as a follow-up to the April 25 conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff," the ministry noted.
The officials also discussed a range of international issues and agreed to maintain communication across various diplomatic levels, the ministry noted.
The Russian Foreign Ministry shared that this development came during a Sunday night phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Calling the dialogue a "productive exchange of views," the ministry said the conversation concentrated mainly on key aspects of U.S.-Russia diplomatic relations, with a particular emphasis on the Ukraine situation.
Lavrov and Rubio "stressed the importance of consolidating the emerging prerequisites for starting negotiations in order to agree on a reliable path to long-term sustainable peace" as a follow-up to the April 25 conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff," the ministry noted.
The officials also discussed a range of international issues and agreed to maintain communication across various diplomatic levels, the ministry noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment