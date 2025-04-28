403
Moderna Faces Possible Suspension from UK Pharmaceutical Trade Body
(MENAFN) US pharmaceutical giant Moderna may be removed or suspended from a British industry group after reportedly breaking ethical guidelines, including giving children money and toys like teddy bears to participate in Covid vaccine research, based on the media, Moderna, which became a member of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) in 2023, is now under investigation.
A formal decision is expected soon and could lead to its dismissal. If the company is penalized, it would mark the tenth time a firm has been suspended by the ABPI in the last four decades, the paper noted.
The UK’s pharmaceutical oversight body, the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA), condemned Moderna for what it called a serious lack of openness, describing the behavior as "unacceptable" and harmful to the pharmaceutical field’s public image.
In October 2024, the PMCPA imposed a EURO14,000 (USD17,850) penalty on Moderna after it was discovered that a WhatsApp message had offered EURO1,500 (USD1,872) to underage individuals to take part in the NextCOVE Covid booster study.
While Moderna later lowered the amount to EURO185 (USD231), at least one trial location continued to advertise the higher figure.
The PMCPA declared that the initial incentive was “much higher than would be considered a reasonable reimbursement” and concluded it brought disrepute to the pharmaceutical sector.
