International Petroleum Corporation To Release Q1 2025 Financial And Operational Results On May 6, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ending 31 March 2025, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 07:30 CET, followed by an audiocast at 09:00 CET. Follow the 2025 first quarter financial and operating results presentation starting at 09:00 CET live on or using the link or dial in details below: Presentation Link:

Dial in numbers

Stockholm: +46 (0) 8 50520424

UK-Wide: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

USA Local: +1 786 697 3501 Password

Quote IPC when prompted by the operator International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO". For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

SVP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Robert Eriksson

Media Manager

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

