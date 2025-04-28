403
Gaza Death Toll Surges: Over 65 Percent of Victims Are Women, Children, Elderly
(MENAFN) More than 65% of those killed in Israel’s ongoing military offensive on Gaza are women, children, and the elderly, local authorities reported on Sunday.
The Gaza-based Government Media Office stated that since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have claimed the lives of over 18,000 children and 12,400 women, while destroying 2,180 families entirely. In addition, 5,070 families are now left with just one surviving member.
The airstrikes have also resulted in the deaths of 1,400 medical workers, 212 journalists, and 750 aid personnel. The statement emphasized that "systematic attacks ... have collapsed Gaza’s healthcare system and attempted to silence truth."
Moreover, it highlighted that evidence from Israeli pilots and military leaks, cited by human rights organizations, confirms deliberate bombings of civilian homes and neighborhoods.
"The facts leave no doubt that targeting civilians in Gaza is a systematic policy of the Israeli occupation within its plan to commit the crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing," the statement asserted.
The Israeli military resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, violating a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal made on January 19.
Since the conflict began in October 2023, more than 52,200 Palestinians have died in Gaza, the majority of them women and children.
In response to these actions, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.
