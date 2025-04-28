403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vancouver Car-Ramming Attack Claims 11 Lives
(MENAFN) The death toll from the tragic car-ramming incident at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday has risen to 11, based on police reports.
Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, the suspect in the attack, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, with more charges anticipated as the investigation progresses.
The attack occurred around 8:14 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, as the Lapu Lapu festival was winding down and the event barriers were being dismantled.
Eyewitnesses described seeing a black SUV speeding into the crowd, resulting in numerous casualties. Bystanders quickly detained the suspect before the authorities arrived at the scene.
The victims ranged from five to 65 years old, as confirmed by interim police chief Howard Rai.
A total of 32 individuals were treated at hospitals across the Lower Mainland, with 17 remaining hospitalized, some in critical condition, the provincial Ministry of Health reported.
Lo, a resident of Vancouver, reportedly had a documented history of mental health struggles.
According to the media, his family had reached out to a hospital psychiatric ward for assistance just hours before the attack, as he was believed to be experiencing delusions and paranoia.
Police emphasized that the incident is not being treated as terrorism.
Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, the suspect in the attack, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, with more charges anticipated as the investigation progresses.
The attack occurred around 8:14 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, as the Lapu Lapu festival was winding down and the event barriers were being dismantled.
Eyewitnesses described seeing a black SUV speeding into the crowd, resulting in numerous casualties. Bystanders quickly detained the suspect before the authorities arrived at the scene.
The victims ranged from five to 65 years old, as confirmed by interim police chief Howard Rai.
A total of 32 individuals were treated at hospitals across the Lower Mainland, with 17 remaining hospitalized, some in critical condition, the provincial Ministry of Health reported.
Lo, a resident of Vancouver, reportedly had a documented history of mental health struggles.
According to the media, his family had reached out to a hospital psychiatric ward for assistance just hours before the attack, as he was believed to be experiencing delusions and paranoia.
Police emphasized that the incident is not being treated as terrorism.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment