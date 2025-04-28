Debt Survey: 91% Of Americans With Medical Debt Say It Shouldn't Hurt Credit Scores - But Political Attacks On CFPB Put New Protections At Risk

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the poll of 682 U.S. adults, the vast majority support the CFPB's move, with 91% of those with medical debt agreeing that it should be excluded from credit reports . More than half say medical bills have already damaged their credit, in some cases dropping scores by more than 100 points.

"Medical debt is often unavoidable and doesn't reflect financial responsibility," say 30% of respondents. Another 10% agreed that the system is too complex and inaccurate to be used in credit scoring.

Howard Dvorkin, CPA and Chairman of Debt agrees, "We don't penalize people for getting sick, but that's exactly what happens when medical debt lowers their credit score. This isn't about dodging responsibility-it's about recognizing that health emergencies shouldn't derail someone's entire financial future."

The survey paints a troubling picture of how deeply medical debt is woven into American lives:



51% currently owe medical debt

59% say their debt has led them to skip or delay necessary care

20% owe $10,000 or more 9% owe $50,000 or more

Among those with damaged credit:



30% saw their credit score fall by 50–100 points 14% saw a drop of more than 100 points

"Medical debt doesn't just show up on a credit report-it shows up in everyday life," says Don Silvesti, President of Debt . "It drains savings, delays goals, and forces people to make impossible choices between their health and their finances." To pay for medical debt, survey respondents took a hit to their financial stability:



36% wiped out their emergency savings

26% tapped retirement funds

26% charged medical bills to credit cards 17% struggled to afford rent, utilities, or food

As inflation continues, 86% say it's become harder to pay off medical debt. The consequences are not only financial but deeply personal with 57% saying debt is delaying major life goals like higher education, marriage, homeownership, or starting a family. Millennials are the most affected, with 62% reporting that medical debt is holding them

Debt's data suggests Americans overwhelmingly oppose the idea of the CFPB medical debt protections ending-and want solutions that reflect financial reality, not punishment for medical emergencies.

