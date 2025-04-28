Telangana CM Discusses Operation Kagar, Peace Committee's Appeal With Advisors

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday discussed the ongoing anti-Maoist operation by security forces near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border with senior leaders and government advisors.

A day after the Peace Dialogue Committee met the Chief Minister and urged him to take the initiative for peace talks between the Union government and the Maoists, Revanth Reddy visited the residence of former Home Minister K. Jana Reddy for consultation.

Senior leader and government advisor K. Keshava Rao and the Chief Minister's advisor Vem Narender Reddy were also present.

The Chief Minister discussed with them the ongoing Operation Kagar in Chhattisgarh and the proposals mooted by the Peace Committee.

The Peace Dialogue Committee, headed by retired high court judge Justice Chandra Kumar and comprising civil society members like Jampanna alias G. Narasimha Reddy, Professor Hara Hopal, Professor P. L. Vihsveshvar Rao and others, met the Chief Minister on Sunday and requested him to take the initiative to ensure that the Centre holds peace talks with the Maoists.

They urged the Chief Minister to persuade the Centre to agree to a ceasefire.

The Chief Minister told the Peace Committee leaders that his government views Maoism purely from a social perspective, not as a law and order issue.

Revanth Reddy told them that he would consult former Home Minister Jana Reddy, who has experience in conducting talks with Maoists. "We will seek advice and suggestions from senior leader Jana Reddy on this matter," the Chief Minister told the Peace Committee leaders.

The state Cabinet will also discuss the issue and take a decision soon, he added.

The civil society members told the Chief Minister that the primary objective of the Committee is to facilitate peaceful discussion between both sides, encourage a cessation of hostilities and find lasting solutions to end violence.

The panel comprising legal experts, professors, doctors, human rights specialists, journalists and public leaders from various sections of the society also told the Chief Minister that their main objective is to save lives, whether it is the life of an innocent tribal or a member of police force or member of an armed dalam.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday also urged the BJP-led government at the Centre to stop its operation Kagar against Maoists and call them for peace talks.

Referring to the massive operation by security forces against the Communist Party of India-Maoist in Chhattisgarh, he said the massacre was not right.

He was addressing a public meeting at Elkathurthy in Hanamkonda district to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of the BRS.