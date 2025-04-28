403
Albanese Secures Victory in Final Election Debate
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has emerged victorious in the fourth and final debate against opposition leader Peter Dutton ahead of the upcoming general election on Saturday.
In a debate held on Sunday night, 50 percent of undecided voters picked Albanese as the winner, with 25 percent backing Dutton and the remaining 25 percent remaining undecided.
When asked about the leaders' performance on key issues, a majority of undecided voters favored Albanese on the cost of living, housing, and tax cuts, while Dutton was seen as stronger on defense and Indigenous affairs.
This marks Albanese's second debate win during the lead-up to the May 3 election. Dutton had claimed victory in the third debate, and no official winner was announced in the second.
In a debate centered largely on domestic issues, the leaders exchanged sharp words on economic matters, with Dutton telling Albanese he should be "ashamed" of the inflation rise under his Labor Party government.
"You have created an economic mess in our country," Dutton, leader of the conservative Coalition, stated during the debate.
Albanese countered by highlighting the budget surpluses achieved by his government in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial years, marking the first consecutive surpluses for Australia since 2008.
Earlier in the day, both leaders addressed their supporters at party rallies.
Earlier in the day, both leaders addressed their supporters at party rallies.
