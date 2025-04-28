403
Sharakah secures MoU with Gulf Neon Signs for SME financial solutions facility
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development firm, has announced a strategic collaboration with Gulf Neon Signs through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a term loan facility. The agreement was signed by Murtaza Mohammed Arif, founder of Gulf Neon Signs, and Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah.
Gulf Neon Signs, established in 2001, is a premier manufacturer of high-quality, custom-made signage in Oman. The company has built a strong reputation for excellence, working with major brands such as Oman Air, Royal Opera House, Bank Muscat, Omantel, and Ajmal. Through this partnership, Gulf Neon Signs will gain financial support to expand its operations, improve capabilities, and better serve its clients.
Expressing his gratitude, the Founder of Gulf Neon Signs stated, "We are deeply appreciative of Sharakah’s support, which will enable us to scale our business, enhance our services, and continue delivering top-tier signage solutions. This collaboration is a pivotal step in our journey towards innovation and excellence.”
Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah, emphasised the significance of the partnership, saying, “Supporting SMEs is at the core of Sharakah’s mission. Our collaboration with Gulf Neon Signs aligns with our commitment to empowering businesses with the financial tools they need to grow and innovate. Through our tailored financial solutions, we aim to drive sustainable development and foster entrepreneurial success in Oman.”
Sharakah’s loan based financial solution is designed to support both new and existing businesses, offering asset-based funding and working capital solutions. By providing strategic financial assistance, Sharakah continues to reinforce its role in nurturing Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, equipping business leaders with the resources needed to thrive in a competitive market.
