Germany’s CDU Reveals Key Ministers Ahead of Coalition Formation
(MENAFN) Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) announced its Cabinet picks on Monday, marking a step toward forming a coalition government expected next week.
Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz has selected experienced politician Johann Wadephul to serve as foreign minister and Turkish-German lawmaker Serap Guler as deputy foreign minister.
In the new coalition, the CDU will oversee six ministries, while its Bavarian ally, the CSU, will manage three. The Social Democrats (SPD) will control seven ministerial roles.
Thorsten Frei, a seasoned CDU lawmaker since 2013, will take on multiple positions, including federal minister for special affairs, head of the Chancellery, and commissioner for federal intelligence services.
The CDU also named Katherina Reiche for minister of economy and energy, Karsten Wildberger as minister for digitalization and state modernization, and Nina Warken as minister of health.
Earlier this month, CDU/CSU and SPD leaders finalized their coalition agreement following extended negotiations. The SPD is currently holding a membership vote on the deal, which concludes Tuesday, with results anticipated the following day. The CDU will hold a party conference on Monday to formally approve the agreement, which is expected to pass. The CSU has already given its approval.
Should the SPD approve the agreement, an official signing ceremony is slated for May 5, followed by a parliamentary vote on May 6 to elect Friedrich Merz as Germany’s new chancellor.
In February's snap elections, the CDU/CSU secured 28.5% of the vote, falling short of an outright majority. Despite the SPD's historically low 16.4%, their partnership is key. Together, the parties will control 328 seats in parliament, surpassing the 316-seat majority threshold.
