A 'We The Pizza' Book Tour Stop In West Philly - A Conversation With Muhammad Abdul-Hadi Of Down North Pizza

"Slangin' Pies and Savin' Lives" by Muhammad Abdul - Hadi Author and Owner of Down North Pizza

Tracey and Cheri Syphax, Owners of Booker's Restaurant and Bar

Booker's Restaurant Closes Second Chance Month with a Conversation About Redemption and the Impact Returning Citizens Make on Businesses and the Community

- Tracey D. SyphaxPHILADELPHIA, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of April National Second Chance Month , which recognizes the importance of helping the formerly incarcerated successfully reenter society after prison, Booker's Restaurant & Bar and the Bayou Lounge will host James Beard Leadership Award winner Muhammad Abdul-Hadi, the founder of Down North Pizza, on Wednesday, April 30 at 6 p.m. for a dinner, Q & A, and book signing. The event will be hosted by moderator and Booker's owner Tracey Syphax.Abdul-Hadi's mission-driven, award-winning pizza spot in Strawberry Mansion exclusively hires formerly incarcerated people and serves up pizzas with a purpose by providing crucial resources such as housing options and mental health support to help reduce recidivism. Muhammed recently published a cookbook entitled We the Pizza: Slangin' Pies and Savin' Lives, which offers recipes for the tender, crispy-edged, square-cut, sauce-on-top pies that are Down North's signature menu item, and provides historical information about incarceration in the U.S. along with empowering stories from Down North's formerly incarcerated staff.The dinner will include Booker's appetizers, assorted desserts and of course, pizzas. Here's the pizza portion of the menu:No Betta Love - 4 Cheese + Norf SauceRoc Da Mic - 4 Cheese + Beef Pepperoni + Norf SauceUptown Vibes - Kale + Mushrooms + Red Peppers + Red Onions + Norf SauceBreak You Off - Lamb Sausage + Lemon Ricotta + Za'atar Garnish + Garlic Honey DrizzleBig Head - BBQ Chicken + Pepperoncini + Red OnionsAttendees will receive a signed copy of Abdul-Hadi's book as well. The dinner costs $75 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and can be booked HERE.Tracey Syphax is the author/entrepreneur/president/ceo of Phax Group LLC, a multi-million dollar real estate development company that purchased Booker's in 2023 with his wife Cheri. It's an issue that is close to his heart as Syphax was formerly incarcerated, and now is a recognized voice in reentry advocacy and leads many entrepreneurial workshops for returning citizens. "There are more than 400,000 Philadelphians with a criminal conviction, who have the desire to change their lives" said Syphax. "Our goal with these conversations is to show examples of what is possible when given tools, inspiration and a pathway to successful reentry into communities."Located at 5021 Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia, Booker's Restaurant & Bar serves upscale comfort food with a Southern flair. The restaurant is open daily for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. To make reservations or learn more, please visit .

