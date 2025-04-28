Iga Nephropathy Foundation Celebrates 21 Years Of Advocacy, Awareness, And Progress

Get Ready for IgAN Aware Day

- Ed and Bonnie Schneider, Co-FoundersWALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The IgA Nephropathy Foundation proudly announces its 21st anniversary, marking over two decades of unwavering commitment to the IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) community. Since its incorporation on May 14, 2004, the Foundation has dedicated itself to supporting patients, advancing research, and advocating for early diagnosis and treatment of this rare kidney disease. In 2022, the Foundation launched the IgA Nephropathy Awareness campaign, also known as IgAN Aware Day , to bring the community together in a unified effort to raise awareness and drive progress toward a cure. Now in its 4th annual campaign, IgAN Aware Day continues to amplify the voices of patients and advocates worldwide.This year, IgAN Aware Day celebrates 21 years of dedication to the IgAN community, highlighting the Foundation's journey, impact, and future initiatives. The Foundation's continued efforts have transformed a small community into a global movement, bringing hope and tangible advancements to patients and families worldwide.Celebrating Our Journey, Impact, and Future:Our Journey – From a grassroots movement to a globally recognized organization, the Foundation has empowered thousands through education, advocacy, and support.Our Impact – Driving crucial research and treatment advancements that bring us closer to a cure for IgAN.Our Future – Expanding our reach with the launch of the IgAN Hope Patient Registry , a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to research and patient engagement, and the creation of our Go Global Network Initiative starting in Toronto, Canada, increasing access to resources and support.Get Involved: The IgA Nephropathy Foundation invites patients, caregivers, researchers, and advocates to be part of the movement by raising awareness, sharing their stories, and exploring the resources that make a difference.Spirit Week, a series of interactive activities designed to engage and empower the IgAN community, will take place from May 11 through May 17, with IgAN Aware Day on May 14 serving as the centerpiece of the week's celebrations. Follow the Foundation on social media for daily challenges, inspiring stories, and ways to participate.As part of the celebrations, the Foundation is also launching Strike Out IgAN, a family-friendly initiative bringing the community together for a night of fun at MLB ballparks and bowling events across the country. From the San Diego Padres to the New York Mets, patients, families, and advocates will gather to enjoy a night out, celebrate life, and strengthen the bonds of the IgAN community.Together, we're stronger. Together, we find hope. Together, we find a cure.For more information on IgA Nephropathy Day [IgAN Aware Day] and how to get involved, visit igan or follow us on social media at @iganfoundationAbout the IgA Nephropathy FoundationThe IgA Nephropathy Foundation is the only organization 100% dedicated to IgA Nephropathy. Founded in 2004, the Foundation provides resources, support, and funding for groundbreaking research, with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, the Foundation works to improve the lives of those affected by IgAN.For media inquiries, please contact: Stuart Miller, Director of Strategic Planning & Government Affairs, IgA Nephropathy Foundation, ...

