Lifetime Offers Free Financial Plans To Support Those Facing Redundancy

YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the UK continues to face economic uncertainty, Lifetime – a financial wellbeing provider and FCA-regulated company – is launching a national campaign to support individuals impacted by redundancy.

From May, Lifetime will offer a free financial plan to anyone who has recently been made redundant or is currently going through the redundancy process. Usually priced at £149 + VAT for the year, the plan provides personalised support to help people navigate the financial challenges that come with job loss and plan for the future.

This campaign follows recent data from the CIPD's Labour Market Outlook which revealed that a quarter of UK employers plan to make redundancies in the three months to March 2025. Various measures introduced in the Autumn Budget 2024 affecting employers are set to come into force in April this year – including rises in employer National Insurance Contributions, the National Living Wage, and business rates – placing increased financial strain on both organisations and individuals.

What's included in Lifetime's financial plan:

.A personalised 12-month financial plan – completely free

.Access to Lifetime's financial coaches

.Tools and guidance to manage money, budgeting, and planning for what's next

.Personalised insights to help people make informed financial decisions during a career transition

.The ability to update the financial plan each year, reflecting life's changing circumstances

A Focus on Wellbeing

This initiative aligns with Lifetime's wider mission to improve financial wellbeing across the UK. Redundancy can be a deeply destabilising experience, and Lifetime's goal is to help individuals feel more in control during this uncertain time.

If you're facing redundancy, you can take the first step today by reaching out to Lifetime directly at lifetime/contact-us, emailing ..., or accessing your free financial plan directly by downloading the Lifetime Financial Wellbeing app from Google Play or App Store and using the code LFMApril25 for access when prompted.

Additionally, Lifetime offers a range of ready-to-use materials that can be included in your redundancy documentation or shared with employees. To request these resources, contact us at ... or call 03339 205888.

Quote from Lifetime's Marketing Director, Keerti Baker:

“We know that redundancy is more than just a financial shock – it can shake your confidence and sense of security. With so many people set to be affected in the coming months, we felt it was essential to offer support in the way we know best. This free financial plan will help people take stock, reduce anxiety, and gain clarity on what comes next – whether that's a new job, early retirement, a complete career change, or just space to breathe.”

1 Lifetime: Lifetime is a leading provider of financial wellbeing solutions, dedicated to helping organisations empower their employees with the tools and knowledge they need to achieve financial security and peace of mind. Lifetime's comprehensive financial wellbeing service includes access to financial planning tools via the Lifetime Hub and app, educational workshops and webinars, and one-on-one coaching, all aimed at empowering employees to take control of their financial futures.

Lifetime was established over 20 years ago and employs over 50 people, nationally. The company is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and has a team of experienced financial advisors to provide support, guidance and advice to people across the country.

