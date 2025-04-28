May Is Melanoma Awareness Month-The Deadliest Skin Cancer. Says 2025 Threebestrated® Awarded Dermatologist Mona Mofid

Dr Mona Mofid

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ThreeBestRatedupdates its listings annually to ensure accuracy and reliability. In their 2025 update, they have picked Dermatologist Mona Mofid as a top-performing dermatologist in San Diego. This award speaks to her dedication to her work and the reputation she has built both within the industry and among her clients.“It is humbling to receive this recognition,” shared Dr. Mona.Mona Mofid: Leading The Charge On Melanoma TreatmentDr. Mona has been practicing in dermatology for over 25 years. Having completed both her medical school and dermatology training at Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, she became The Clinic Director of Dermatology as well as Co-Director of the Mole and Melanoma Clinic at The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. In 2005, she moved to San Diego and became the Medical Director of The American Melanoma Foundation, where she has served for over 20 years.Dr. Mona is a medical dermatologist specializing in skin cancer, with a focus on Melanoma, a potentially deadly type of skin cancer.“Very few Dermatology practices in Southern California focus on“medical” dermatology as opposed to cosmetics, but there is such a dire need,” Dr. Mona shared.Besides winning the ThreeBestRatedaward, her contributions to the industry and community has earned her numerous recognitions including>> 'Women of the Year' by The American Biographical Institute's Board of International Research,>> The highest-ranking specialist based on patient experience for the past 5 consecutive years within the Sharp Community Medical Group (IPA).>> 'Health Hero' by the Combined Health Agencies,>> Voted 'Top Specialist' within Sharp Community Medical Group,>> Chosen as 'San Diego's Top Doctors' for 7 consecutive years by her medical colleagues which puts her at the top 7% of her peers.“Being a medical Dermatologist who focuses primarily on cancer has been a life-long passion and every patient that we are able to help makes my life meaningful,” said Dr. Mona.In an interview with ThreeBestRated, Dr. Mona shared about the dangerous nature of Melanoma and its repercussions on the health and life of the San Diego community.Melanoma: Early Detection and Treatment Can Save Lives“1 in 5 Americans will get skin cancer during their lifetime. And 1 person dies every hour in this country from Melanoma,” warns Dr. Mona.After Madagascar, San Diego is known for having the second best weather in the world, which makes people enjoy the climate regularly and engage in outdoor activities like golfing, hiking, tennis, etc. This has a higher risk of developing skin cancer due to prolonged lifetime exposure to unprotected ultraviolet light damage.Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer that develops in melanocytes, the cells that produce and store the pigment melanin and known to spread quickly if left untreated.“If not caught early it can spread to the bloodstream and lymph nodes. Melanoma is related to sun exposure, and can also have a genetic predisposition and can run in families that have other cancers such as breast and prostate cancer.”Though Melanoma is often curable with earlier diagnosis, the most challenging part is that people don't think about skin cancer or getting that“spot” checked before it becomes a life-threatening problem.Dr. Mona highlighted Bob Marley, the Reggae singer, who died of Melanoma. Jimmy Buffett also recently died of another form of skin cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma.“I feel confident with the advanced treatments that we now have that both of them could have survived their skin cancers if caught early and treated. Then both of them could be eating Cheeseburgers on the sands of Jamaica!”Immunotherapy - Life Saver!When it comes to treatment, Immunotherapy has been a game changer in the treatment of advanced melanoma. It differs from Chemotherapy, which is like a bomb that destroys cancer cells as well as healthy cells.“Immunotherapy is like having your own private army of“immune cells” that are sent out to search and destroy the bad cells. I've had about 10 patients in the past 3 years who have had metastatic melanoma (melanoma that has spread to other organs in the body) that have gone into complete remission with Immunotherapy.”Dr. Mona also pointed out,“President Carter was diagnosed with melanoma in the brain at the age of 93 and lived to be the longest-living President to the age of 100.” With early detection and treatment most skin cancer is curable.Things Everyone Should Be Aware OfSkin cancer can affect anyone and in fact the #1 demographic for Melanoma is women aged 20-29.“Using a tanning salon (even just one time) increases your risk for skin cancer by 75%! So stay away! Ultraviolet light is a carcinogen and tanning salons emit a much more powerful dose, even up to 100X that of the sun.” Recent headlines about rocker John Mellencamp's daughter, Teddi, having Stage 4 melanoma hopefully reminds everyone of the need for regular skin checks for early detection, prevention and treatment. Khloe Kardashian also had a melanoma in 2022 and so it's important for young people to recognize that.>> Protection Is Key: Dr. Mona said,“Good skin care starts with good ultraviolet light protection every day!” Sun exposure is more like counting calories, meaning all those little things add up over time. People believe that they are not exposed to much UV, but it proves to be false when their daily routines are monitored. Activities like driving, walking the dog, and watering the plants contribute to UV exposure.“Wearing UV protective clothing such as long sleeves is key. Also since UV light contributes to cataracts, wearing sunglasses is important as well.”>> Don't Be Fooled By Ads:“You have to be careful with all the ads for“amazing skin care products,””shared Dr. Mona. Many products can have toxic substances in them.“If you've watched the hit series 'The Pitt', you may recall episode eight where the YouTube influencer gets seriously ill from Mercury present in her skin cream-a real thing! So be mindful of what and where you buy it!”>> Proper Routine For Healthy Skin: A good nighttime routine involves cleaning your skin and using retinol-based products can also help combat wrinkles and lines with regular, long-term use. In regions like San Diego, which is a“coastal desert”, people often experience dry skin and need to moisturize very regularly especially as they age-because the skin is like a sponge, which loses the ability to retain moisture.“I often recommend using a humidifier in the bedroom at night, in addition to moisturizing daily, to help with dry skin.”See Something...Say Something...As she concludes, Dr. Mona said,“If you notice a strange-looking spot on a friend or even stranger, point it out and get their skin checked regularly by a healthcare provider. Most skin cancer caught early is completely curable. Not to pick on men...but often if there is a strange spot on their car they take the time to have it checked or detailed...give your skin the same respect!” For appointments, inquiries, or to learn more about the services offered, visit drmonamofid .

