Amir Inaugurates Ras Laffan And Mesaieed Solar Power Plants

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the inauguration ceremony of the Ras Laffan and Mesaieed Solar Power Plants in Ras Laffan City on Monday, April 28, 2025.

During the ceremony, the Amir watched a documentary film about the construction stages of the two plants and their objectives in supporting the country's strategy to transition to low-carbon energy and promote environmental sustainability in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030. This was followed by a theatrical performance on the ancient uses of solar energy in agriculture and industry.

Following the inaugural ceremony, the Amir inspected the solar panel control and distribution room, featuring the latest technologies used in generating electricity from solar energy, the two stations' utility services, and their production capacity to meet a significant portion of the country's renewable energy needs.



At the beginning of the ceremony, HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of Qatar Energy, delivered a speech on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies, senior officials from local and international companies.