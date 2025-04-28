403
UFC Maintains Ties with Russian Fighters
(MENAFN) The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the foremost organization in mixed martial arts, has continued to work with Russian fighters despite the ongoing international conflicts, according to UFC President Dana White.
During the post-fight press conference for UFC in Kansas City, White was questioned about comments made by Kirill Dmitriev, an aide to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
Dmitriev had mentioned that discussions were in progress to bring UFC events back to Russia.
While White did not directly confirm these discussions, he made it clear that the UFC had never stopped collaborating with Russian athletes.
He stated, “Yeah, listen, we never stopped. Our fighters still fought, and those things all happened during all that.”
White highlighted that Russian fighters have remained active within the UFC throughout various periods of political upheaval and international sanctions.
He noted, “We’re a global business. Bad shit happens all the time all around the world and, uh... yes we will run the business like we always have.”
Earlier in April, Dmitriev, who also serves as the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), revealed that efforts were underway to bring UFC events back to Russia.
Dmitriev has become an influential figure in recent diplomatic discussions between Russia and the United States, especially concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine.
