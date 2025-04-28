403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Renowned Director Ranjan Kumar Conducts Workshop At AAFT
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT), in association with the New Delhi Film Foundation (NDFF), hosted an engaging workshop led by acclaimed filmmaker Ranjan Kumar, known for his bold and rooted storytelling. The event was highlighted by the screening of his celebrated short film 'Champaran Mutton', which has received widespread appreciation for its powerful narrative and authentic portrayal of rural India.
Following the screening, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and Marwah Studios, presented Ranjan Umakrishn Kumar with the prestigious Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT, in recognition of his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and short films as a storytelling medium.
Ashish K. Singh, Founder and General Secretary of the New Delhi Film Foundation, applauded the collaborative efforts between NDFF and AAFT in promoting independent cinema and nurturing young filmmakers. He emphasized the importance of workshops like these in bridging the gap between grassroots storytelling and mainstream media.
Addressing the audience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“It is our privilege to host filmmakers like Ranjan Kumar who bring true stories to life with sincerity and creativity. His work not only entertains but educates and inspires. At AAFT, we are committed to creating platforms where such voices are celebrated and encouraged.”
The workshop provided an insightful learning experience for the students, with Ranjan Kumar sharing his journey, challenges in the filmmaking process, and the cultural context behind Champaran Mutton. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students engaged with the director on subjects ranging from scriptwriting to visual storytelling.
Other articles by AAFT
Following the screening, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and Marwah Studios, presented Ranjan Umakrishn Kumar with the prestigious Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT, in recognition of his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and short films as a storytelling medium.
Ashish K. Singh, Founder and General Secretary of the New Delhi Film Foundation, applauded the collaborative efforts between NDFF and AAFT in promoting independent cinema and nurturing young filmmakers. He emphasized the importance of workshops like these in bridging the gap between grassroots storytelling and mainstream media.
Addressing the audience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“It is our privilege to host filmmakers like Ranjan Kumar who bring true stories to life with sincerity and creativity. His work not only entertains but educates and inspires. At AAFT, we are committed to creating platforms where such voices are celebrated and encouraged.”
The workshop provided an insightful learning experience for the students, with Ranjan Kumar sharing his journey, challenges in the filmmaking process, and the cultural context behind Champaran Mutton. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students engaged with the director on subjects ranging from scriptwriting to visual storytelling.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment