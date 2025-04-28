403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Suntec India's Rohit Bhateja Recognized As A Finalist By The CEO Magazine's Executive Of The Year Awards 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Owing to his outstanding leadership and commitment to driving innovative solutions within the organization, SunTec India's Director of Digital Engineering, Rohit Bhateja, has been shortlisted as a finalist for The CEO Magazine's 2025 Executive of the Year Awards in the Innovation and Problem-Solving category.
About The CEO Magazine's 2025 Executive of the Year Awards
These awards are highly regarded within the business community, recognizing top executives across various industries for their outstanding achievements and leadership. They acknowledge individuals who have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation, and success in their respective areas-driving innovation, solving consumer challenges, improving financial performance, and ensuring long-term business success.
"It's truly an honor to be recognized as a finalist by The CEO Magazine. This nomination is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and our dedication to tackling complex challenges in a dynamic business environment. My focus has been on guiding our teams and fostering a culture where they are encouraged to push boundaries, think creatively, and discover innovative solutions. Today, I am immensely proud of the collaborative spirit and problem-solving skills they have developed, making this recognition possible." - Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Engineering, SunTec India.
About SunTec India
SunTec India is a reputed IT outsourcing and BPO/BPM company with over 25 years of industry experience. With a dedicated workforce of 1500+ full-time employees, it has established itself as a leader in delivering high-quality solutions across digital engineering, AI/ML, data, photo editing, and eCommerce domains. Over the years, the company has successfully served over 8530 clients in more than 50 countries, helping businesses achieve growth and operational efficiency through innovative technology and comprehensive services.
To know More :
About The CEO Magazine's 2025 Executive of the Year Awards
These awards are highly regarded within the business community, recognizing top executives across various industries for their outstanding achievements and leadership. They acknowledge individuals who have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation, and success in their respective areas-driving innovation, solving consumer challenges, improving financial performance, and ensuring long-term business success.
"It's truly an honor to be recognized as a finalist by The CEO Magazine. This nomination is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and our dedication to tackling complex challenges in a dynamic business environment. My focus has been on guiding our teams and fostering a culture where they are encouraged to push boundaries, think creatively, and discover innovative solutions. Today, I am immensely proud of the collaborative spirit and problem-solving skills they have developed, making this recognition possible." - Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Engineering, SunTec India.
About SunTec India
SunTec India is a reputed IT outsourcing and BPO/BPM company with over 25 years of industry experience. With a dedicated workforce of 1500+ full-time employees, it has established itself as a leader in delivering high-quality solutions across digital engineering, AI/ML, data, photo editing, and eCommerce domains. Over the years, the company has successfully served over 8530 clients in more than 50 countries, helping businesses achieve growth and operational efficiency through innovative technology and comprehensive services.
To know More :
Company :-SunTec India
User :- Rohit Bhateja
Email :...
Phone :-5852830055Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment