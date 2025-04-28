403
Shooting at Elizabeth City State University Kills One, Injures Six
(MENAFN) A shooting early Sunday at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina resulted in one death and six injuries, triggering a campus lockdown, according to a statement from the university.
The incident occurred at the center of the campus following Yard Fest, the final event of the university’s Viking Fest, a weeklong celebration. A 24-year-old man, who was not affiliated with the school, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
Among the injured, four people, including three students, sustained gunshot wounds, while two others were injured during the ensuing chaos. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and all victims were hospitalized for care.
“The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act,” the statement read.
"The ECSU Police, along with the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, responded swiftly and are actively investigating the situation," it further noted.
The campus lockdown was later lifted, though campus patrols were increased, and access to central areas of the campus remained restricted through Sunday evening.
