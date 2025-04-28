Tribal Leaders, Traders Rally In Landi Kotal To Condemn India, Express Solidarity With Pakistan Army

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In Landi Kotal's Bacha Khan Chowk, tribal elders, local government representatives, traders, and residents held a protest rally against India and expressed strong solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Participants chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised thunderous cries of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak Army Zindabad."

The rally was led by Malik Khalid Afridi, Chairman Wali Muhammad Shinwari, PML-N leader Sajid Ali Afridi, social activist Muhammad Islam Shinwari, Kaleemullah Shinwari, Chairman Haji Sher Afridi, Traders' Union President Yad Wazir Shinwari, Chairman Ataullah Afridi, and other notable figures.

The demonstrators strongly condemned Narendra Modi's threats towards Pakistan, warning that if India dared to initiate war or aggression, tribal elders, the general public, and the business community would stand as the frontline force alongside the Pakistan Army and security forces.

They emphasized that the Pakistan Army, through its strategic efforts, had restored peace in the country, a fact recognized internationally. Reaffirming their commitment, participants pledged that, just like the 1965 war, the entire nation, especially the tribal people, would stand shoulder to shoulder with the army to deliver a fitting response to any aggression.

The rally concluded with resounding chants of "Death to Modi," "Long Live Pakistan," and "Long Live Pak Army."