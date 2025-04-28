Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tribal Leaders, Traders Rally In Landi Kotal To Condemn India, Express Solidarity With Pakistan Army

Tribal Leaders, Traders Rally In Landi Kotal To Condemn India, Express Solidarity With Pakistan Army


2025-04-28 05:06:44
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Landi Kotal's Bacha Khan Chowk, tribal elders, local government representatives, traders, and residents held a protest rally against India and expressed strong solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Participants chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised thunderous cries of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak Army Zindabad."

The rally was led by Malik Khalid Afridi, Chairman Wali Muhammad Shinwari, PML-N leader Sajid Ali Afridi, social activist Muhammad Islam Shinwari, Kaleemullah Shinwari, Chairman Haji Sher Afridi, Traders' Union President Yad Wazir Shinwari, Chairman Ataullah Afridi, and other notable figures.

Also Read: Heatwave Grips Peshawar, Sindh, South Punjab, and Balochistan with Temperatures Soaring Above Normal

The demonstrators strongly condemned Narendra Modi's threats towards Pakistan, warning that if India dared to initiate war or aggression, tribal elders, the general public, and the business community would stand as the frontline force alongside the Pakistan Army and security forces.

They emphasized that the Pakistan Army, through its strategic efforts, had restored peace in the country, a fact recognized internationally. Reaffirming their commitment, participants pledged that, just like the 1965 war, the entire nation, especially the tribal people, would stand shoulder to shoulder with the army to deliver a fitting response to any aggression.

The rally concluded with resounding chants of "Death to Modi," "Long Live Pakistan," and "Long Live Pak Army."

MENAFN28042025000189011041ID1109479749

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search