Delay In Sirajuddin To Jan Kaly Road Project Leaves Bara Residents Struggling

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Despite the approval of the Siraj-ud-din to Jan Kaly Road project in 2021, the road remains incomplete even after four long years, causing immense hardship for the large populations of two tribes in Bara. What was once a functional road has now turned into a field of debris, generating clouds of dust that have severely affected the health of nearby residents, leading to widespread respiratory illnesses. Those not suffering from physical ailments are reportedly experiencing psychological distress due to the never-ending construction.

According to locals, hundreds of vehicles pass through the road daily, forcing thousands of students, elderly people, women, and patients to endure the deteriorating conditions. Residents expressed their frustration, saying their patience has worn thin as complaints about the slow pace and suspension of work have yielded no response from authorities.

When contacted, the contractor cited a lack of funds as the primary reason for the delays, stating, "We have already completed more work than the funds we received allowed. Without additional funding, we had no choice but to halt construction."

The road falls within the constituencies of two elected MPAs, yet the project's sluggish pace and ongoing fund shortages remain unexplained. Locals noted that even after four years, nearly 70 percent of the work is still pending.

Residents urged that disciplinary action be taken against the contractor if negligence and delay continue, demanding an immediate acceleration of work to relieve them from prolonged suffering. They appealed to C&W Minister Suhail Afridi and Dedak Chairman Abdul Ghani Afridi to intervene, remove the obstacles, and ensure the project's swift completion.

Frustrated families living along the roadside warned that if their demands are not addressed, they would be left with no option but to launch protests against the elected representatives and the contractor. "We can no longer bear the dust and mental agony," they said.