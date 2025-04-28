Man Killed Outside Peshawar High Court Over Old Rivalry, Attacker Arrested

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A man was shot dead by an armed individual outside the Peshawar High Court during a court appearance on Monday.

Police present at the scene responded swiftly, demonstrating bravery by arresting the assailant on the spot and recovering the murder weapon - a pistol - from his possession. According to the police, the attack appears to be the result of a longstanding feud between the two parties.

Officials from the Sharqi Police Station arrived at the scene to take custody of the suspect for further investigation. However, no formal information about legal proceedings against the arrested individual has been released yet.

This incident is not unprecedented. Similar attacks have previously taken place outside and within court premises, including the high-profile assassination (16 Jan 2023) of renowned leftist politician and former Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Bar Association president, Abdul Latif Afridi , popularly known as "Latif Lala ."