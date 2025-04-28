Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Killed Outside Peshawar High Court Over Old Rivalry, Attacker Arrested

Man Killed Outside Peshawar High Court Over Old Rivalry, Attacker Arrested


2025-04-28 05:06:41
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A man was shot dead by an armed individual outside the Peshawar High Court during a court appearance on Monday.

Police present at the scene responded swiftly, demonstrating bravery by arresting the assailant on the spot and recovering the murder weapon - a pistol - from his possession. According to the police, the attack appears to be the result of a longstanding feud between the two parties.

Also Read: Delay in Sirajuddin to Jan Kallay Road Project Leaves Bara Residents Struggling

Officials from the Sharqi Police Station arrived at the scene to take custody of the suspect for further investigation. However, no formal information about legal proceedings against the arrested individual has been released yet.

This incident is not unprecedented. Similar attacks have previously taken place outside and within court premises, including the high-profile assassination (16 Jan 2023) of renowned leftist politician and former Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Bar Association president, Abdul Latif Afridi , popularly known as "Latif Lala ."

MENAFN28042025000189011041ID1109479747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search