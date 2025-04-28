U.S. Department Of State Urges North Korea To Cease Support For Russia's War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of State has expressed concern over North Korea's direct involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, emphasizing that Pyongyang's military deployment must end.

This was stated in an email communication sent to media outlets by a State Department Spokesperson and distributed by The Guardian , Ukrinform reports.

“We continue to be concerned by [North Korea's] direct involvement in the war. [North Korea's] military deployment to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to [North Korea] in return must end,” a State Department Spokesperson said.

The official added that third countries, such as North Korea, "bear responsibility" for the ongoing conflict.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, the Central Military Commission of North Korea's Workers' Party confirmed the participation of DPRK military units in combat operations against Ukraine's Defense Forces in Russia's Kursk region.

Previously, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov officially confirmed for the first time the involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

confirms participation of its troops in Russian war against Ukrain

The South Korean government has condemned North Korea's public acknowledgment of sending troops to aid Russia.

Earlier reports indicated that Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region captured two North Korean soldiers. Estimates suggest that North Korea has deployed approximately 11,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that North Korea's casualties in Russia's war against Ukraine have already reached 4,000 troops.