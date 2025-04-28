Russians Attempt To Break Through Ukrainian Defenses In Novopavlivka Sector Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, and Odradne in the Novopavlivka sector.

The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops launched unsuccessful offensive actions in Vovchansk. No defensive positions were lost by Ukraine's Defense Forces.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to improve their tactical position near Krasne Pershe, Mala Shapkivka, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove. All assaults were repelled, and no deterioration of Ukrainian positions occurred.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked near the settlements of Kopanky, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Yampolivka, and Nove. The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all the attacks and prevented any loss of tactical ground, including in the Serebrianskyi Forest area.

In the Siversk sector, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Russian troops launched assaults toward Maiske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk. All enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian defensive fortifications near Yelyzavetivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Oleksiivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, and Andriivka. The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all the attacks.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, there were 168 combat engagements along the frontlines on April 27, with the highest number occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine