Austria Appoints New Ambassador To Ukraine

This was announced on social media X by the former head of the Austrian diplomatic mission in Kyiv, Arad Benkö, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Warm congratulations on becoming the new Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine, Robert Müller," Benkö wrote.

He added that this position holds great significance and wished Müller a safe journey to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, appointed career diplomat Arad Benkö, who previously served as ambassador to Ukraine, as the head of her cabinet.

Photo: X / Arad Benkö (left - Arad Benkö, right - Robert Müller)