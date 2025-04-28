Germany To Continue Supporting Ukraine Regardless Of U.S. Aid Pistorius

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Germany will continue to support Ukraine under the new government, regardless of the future aid from the United States, as this aligns with the national interests of Germany itself.

This was stated by Acting German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in the morning program on ARD TV, Ukrinform reports.

"If Ukraine falls, if Putin wins this war in the sense of occupying Ukraine, even if only in large parts, then that will pose a maximum threat to NATO territory and, incidentally, also to neighboring countries like Moldova and Georgia. This is not just about solidarity with Ukraine, it is about our security and our peace in Europe," said the politician.

In response to a question about the possibility of providing long-range missiles to Kyiv, as suggested by likely future Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Pistorius made it clear that such a decision is unlikely to be made.

"Everything has been said about Taurus: it will not decide the outcome of the war," said Pistorius. He considers the provision of intelligence information to be more necessary.

Ukraine, Europe must not accept Trump's capitulation plan – Bundestag member

Pistorius also stated that he considers Trump's demands for territorial cessions from Ukraine to be going too far and essentially representing capitulation. "Ukraine could have achieved this on its own, practically through a capitulation a year ago," explained the politician.

As reported by Ukrinform, if the coalition agreement is approved by all three parties that worked on it (CDU/CSU, SPD), Germany may have a new government as early as May 6. Pistorius will likely remain in his position as defense minister.