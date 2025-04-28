We Strongly Reject All Forms And Manifestations Of Colonialism - President Ilham Aliyev
"Regrettably, many of the major challenges faced by countries in the Global South are results of continued neocolonial policies pursued by certain Western countries. We strongly reject all forms and manifestations of colonialism and consider such practices causing immense tragedies, subjugation, and suffering among peoples completely unacceptable.
Azerbaijan is a country that adheres to the principle of non-interference into domestic affairs, respects the political systems as well as the cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity of peoples, and always actively promotes interfaith, inter-civilizational and intercultural dialogue. I believe that through our concerted efforts, we can build a brighter future and a new, just world order for our peoples," said President Ilham Aliyev.
