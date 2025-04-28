Ganja State Philharmonic Presents New Project The Power Of Words

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has presented the project "The Power of Words" (Sözün gücü) for the first time, Azernews reports.

As part of the project, the "Vurgun Poetry Evening" (Vurğunun qiraət gecəsi) was held at the Philharmonic's Urban Center, dedicated to the prominent poet, playwright and public figure, laureate of the State Prize, People's Poet of Azerbaijan Samad Vurgun (1906-1956).

The event was attended by students of the 1st and 4th educational and music schools in Ganja, as well as literary readers Imamverdi Valiyev, Asgar Mammadov, Lala Hasanjan and Zulfiya Yagub.

They delighted the audience with the poet's works, including "Dünya", "Şair nə tez qocaldın sən", "Gözlər", "Lalə", "Aygün", "Azərbaycan", "Vurğun dünyası", as well as Amirkhan's monologue from the poem "Aygün" and the dialogue of Hajar and Vagif from the drama "Vaqif".

Within the framework of this project, it is planned to regularly hold evenings in memory of outstanding Azerbaijani writers and poets.

Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day and Milli.