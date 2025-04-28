Armenian Forces Open Fire On Azerbaijani Positions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On April 28 at 00:25 a.m., units of the Armenian armed forces fired upon Azerbaijani Army positions using small arms, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported.

The attack originated from Armenian positions in the Chambarak district, targeting Azerbaijani forces stationed along the border.

According to the Ministry, Azerbaijani units took appropriate retaliatory measures in response to the provocation.

The situation is currently under control, and the Azerbaijani Army remains fully prepared to respond to any further provocations.