Global South NGO Platform Officially Established In Baku
According to Isgandarli, today's milestone is not merely the creation of a new platform, but the birth of a global movement.
He recalled that the idea for the platform originated from the momentum generated at COP29, bringing together individuals committed to fighting for equality:
"We realized it was time to establish the Global South NGO Platform. Our gathering here today aims to break the silence and make our voices heard on the global stage," Isgandarli said. "The Global South Platform unites people who share the same faith, face common hardships, and emphasizes the importance of close cooperation and joint implementation of projects. Together, we can make our world a more equal and brighter place."
The two-day event brings together prominent NGO leaders and civil society representatives from 116 countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment