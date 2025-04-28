Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Global South NGO Platform Officially Established In Baku

Global South NGO Platform Officially Established In Baku


2025-04-28 05:06:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Global South NGO Platform has been officially established in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Ramil Isgandarli, a representative of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, as he said at the Founding Conference of the Global South NGO Platform held in the Azerbaijani capital.

According to Isgandarli, today's milestone is not merely the creation of a new platform, but the birth of a global movement.

He recalled that the idea for the platform originated from the momentum generated at COP29, bringing together individuals committed to fighting for equality:

"We realized it was time to establish the Global South NGO Platform. Our gathering here today aims to break the silence and make our voices heard on the global stage," Isgandarli said. "The Global South Platform unites people who share the same faith, face common hardships, and emphasizes the importance of close cooperation and joint implementation of projects. Together, we can make our world a more equal and brighter place."

The two-day event brings together prominent NGO leaders and civil society representatives from 116 countries.

MENAFN28042025000195011045ID1109479736

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search