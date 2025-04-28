Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Hosts Official Welcome Ceremony For President Of Iran

Baku Hosts Official Welcome Ceremony For President Of Iran


2025-04-28 05:06:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official welcome ceremony was held for President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN28042025000195011045ID1109479735

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search