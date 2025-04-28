403
Arab League Meeting Discusses Kuwait's Anti-Hate Speech Draft Proposal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab League's fifth meeting for legal and security experts began on Monday to discuss Kuwait's draft proposal on the Arab guide against hate speech.
Head of legal affairs at the Arab League Maha Bakheet said, during the meeting chaired by Kuwait, that the gathering would be focusing on the document and would prepare the final version for the next meeting of the Arab justice ministers meeting next November.
She indicated that the proposed draft paper was forwarded from the 40th meeting of Arab Justice Ministers held last November.
Heading Kuwait's delegation to the two-day meeting was head of legal affairs at the Ministry of Interior Colonel Jarrah AbuSulaib. (end)
