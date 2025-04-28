Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Woman Dies After Setting Herself Ablaze In Srinagar's Hazratbal

2025-04-28 05:03:19
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A woman from Hazratbal Srinagar died on Monday after setting herself ablaze at Hazratbal area of Srinagar, officials said.

An official confirming the incident said that a woman set herself ablaze in a room in the first floor of a three-storeyed building at Hazratbal area of Srinagar city, reported news agency KNO.

He said the fire call was reported at about 11:42 AM. The officials from Fire and Emergency Department rushed to the spot and took the lady out and shifted her to the hospital with severe burn injury.

Meanwhile, the woman later died at the hospital while police have launched the investigation in this regard.

An official also added the cause of death is being ascertained.

