Don't Delay! Get Ezpaycheck E941 Feature For The Looming April 30 Deadline

"With the e941 feature add-on in ezPaycheck, businesses have a tool to succeed, one form at a time." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of halfpricesoft

Prospective clients are invited to download and evaluate the ezPaycheck payroll software through a complimentary 30-day trial, available without obligation or the need for credit card information. Please note that during the trial period, all printed checks and forms will display a "TRIAL" watermark. Upon purchasing a license key for $169 per installation.

Top benefits to processing 941 forms with e941 efile feature from Halfpricesoft

1. Seamless Processing

E-filing is transmitted directly to the IRS, meaning it's received and processed faster than paper filing.

2. Deadlines are met with less stress



Clients receive support before, during and after purchase

Utilizing Halfpricesoft e-941 feature means secure and on time filing for clients. Clients are able to efile up until the deadline day (e.g., April 30 for Q1) and still be compliant.

3. Fewer Errors

It reduces common errors that could cause processing delays or penalties.

4. Confirmation

Clients get confirmation from that your form was received.

FAQs for Better Understanding



What if the filing deadline is missed? Late filings may result in penalties ranging from $50 to $290 per form, depending on the delay duration. Can 940 and 941 forms be e-filed? Yes! ezPaycheck supports e-filing for these forms to ensure compliance. For more details on how ezPaycheck simplifies tax filing, visit Halfpricesoft's efile 941 page .

Media Contact: [email protected]

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of US business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2 software,1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by thousands of customers for over 20 years and will allow SMB owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft