B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fernando joins B2PRIME after more than 7 years at State Street, where he held the role of Vice President. At State Street's GlobalLink division, Fernando played a dual role as both sales lead and relationship manager, overseeing a full spectrum of responsibilities-from developing sales strategies and managing complex implementations to onboarding high-value clients and driving significant account growth.

His appointment comes as B2PRIME continues to expand its institutional offering and global reach. The company, a regulated Prime of Prime liquidity provider, is focused on delivering Tier-1 liquidity solutions across a wide range of asset classes, including Forex, Crypto CFDs, Indices, and Commodities.

"Joining B2PRIME is a natural and exciting next step in my career," said Fernando Wladdimiro. "The company's focus on institutional excellence, its powerful liquidity offering, and the leadership's commitment to technology innovation make it a unique player in the Prime of Prime space. I'm thrilled to be part of a team that not only understands the market but is shaping its future." Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder & Executive Director at B2PRIME Group, commented on the appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Fernando to our team. His experience and achievements speak volumes. Strengthening our institutional business development is crucial as we continue to grow our footprint globally. Fernando's deep understanding of client needs and market dynamics aligns perfectly with our vision."

Fernando's arrival supports B2PRIME's goal of enhancing its institutional client services and building long-term partnerships based on reliability, performance, and innovation. And as demand for sophisticated liquidity solutions continues to grow, B2PRIME is positioning itself to meet the evolving needs of institutional clients worldwide.

B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by leading authorities-including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, and FSC Mauritius-the company offers deep liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME delivers institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

