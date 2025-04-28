Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Wunderlich)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 28.4.2025 AT 11:00 EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ralf K. Wunderlich

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 105355/15/8

Transaction date: 2025-04-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 75 Unit price: 32.22 EUR

(2): Volume: 75 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(3): Volume: 84 Unit price: 32.22 EUR

(4): Volume: 906 Unit price: 32.22 EUR

(5): Volume: 49 Unit price: 32.22 EUR

(6): Volume: 82 Unit price: 32.22 EUR

(7): Volume: 560 Unit price: 32.22 EUR

(8): Volume: 180 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(9): Volume: 202 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(10): Volume: 164 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(11): Volume: 140 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(12): Volume: 96 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(13): Volume: 1015 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(14): Volume: 1423 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(15): Volume: 356 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(16): Volume: 52 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(17): Volume: 270 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(18): Volume: 991 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

(19): Volume: 3280 Unit price: 32.24 EUR

Aggregated transactions (19):

Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 32.23649 EUR

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18 000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 102 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at .



