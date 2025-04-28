Football Merchandise Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers And Forecast 2024-2032 | Global Football Merchandise Market To Hit USD 24 Billion By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|135
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2032
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising popularity of football
3.2.1.2 Increasing club and Player branding
3.2.1.3 Social media influence
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Rising counterfeit products
3.2.2.2 Seasonal Fluctuations
3.3 Technology & innovation landscape
3.4 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.4.1 Demographic trends
3.4.2 Factors affecting buying decision
3.4.3 Consumer product adoption
3.4.4 Preferred distribution channel
3.5 Growth potential analysis
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Pricing analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (USD Per Units)
5.1 Apparel
5.1.1 Tops
5.1.1.1 Jerseys
5.1.1.2 T-shirts
5.1.1.3 Jackets
5.1.2 Bottoms
5.1.2.1 Shorts
5.1.2.2 Track pants
5.1.2.3 Joggers
5.1.3 Others (Scarves, Baseball caps, Beanies, Socks, Gloves)
5.2 Footwear
5.2.1 Sports shoes
5.2.2 Cleats
5.2.3 Others (Flip-flops, Snickers, etc.)
5.3 Toys & Games
5.3.1 Board games
5.3.2 Video games
5.4 Accessories
5.4.1 Bags
5.4.2 Snaps bags
5.4.3 Wristbands
5.4.4 Keychains
5.4.5 Others (Badges, Stickers)
5.5 Homeware
5.5.1 Bottles
5.5.2 Coasters
5.5.3 Mugs
5.5.4 Others (Cushion, Rugs, Towels, etc.)
5.6 Others (Souvenirs, Novelties etc.)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Category, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (USD Per Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Club football
6.3 Country football
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (USD Per Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (USD Per Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Adults
8.3 Kids
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (USD Per Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Online
9.2.1 Company website
9.2.2 E-commerce platforms (e.g., Amazon, eBay)
9.2.3 Club websites
9.3 Offline
9.3.1 Specialty stores
9.3.2 Mega retail stores
9.3.3 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2032, (USD Billion) (USD Per Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Malaysia
10.4.7 Indonesia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
- Adidas AG Diadora Fanatics Inc. Hummel International Joma Sport Kappa Le Coq Sportif Mitre Sports International New Era Cap Co. Inc. Nike Inc. Puma SE Reebok International Ltd. Sondico Umbro Ltd. Under Armour Inc.
