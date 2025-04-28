Gift Card Market Opportunity, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034 | Virtual Gift Cards Capture 48.7% Market Share, Driven By Demand For Instant And Eco-Friendly Options
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$744.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2390 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Technological advancements in digital payments
3.2.1.2 Rising e-commerce and online shopping trends
3.2.1.3 Personalized and customizable gifting options
3.2.1.4 Global expansion and cross-border gifting
3.2.1.5 Corporate adoption and employee incentives
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Fraud and security concerns in digital gift card transactions
3.2.2.2 Regulatory compliance and market fragmentation
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Closed-loop gift cards
5.3 Open-loop gift cards
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Form, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Virtual
6.3 Physical
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Online
7.2.1 E-Commerce
7.2.2 Company website
7.3 Offline
7.3.1 Supermarket
7.3.2 Specialty stores
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Individual
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Corporate Institution
8.3.2 Fashion & lifestyle
8.3.3 Gaming & entertainment
8.3.4 Online streaming
8.3.5 Hospitality & travel
8.3.5.1 Dining & restaurant
8.3.5.2 Travel & hotel
8.3.5.3 Spa & wellness
8.3.6 Education
8.3.7 Non-Profit & charity
8.3.8 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 U.A.E.
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Amazon American Express Company Apple Inc. Best Buy Co. Inc. Blackhawk Network CVS Health Corporation Deluxe Card Services Fiserv Inc. Givex Corporation Harmony Gifts Home Depot Inc. Lowe's Companies Inc. Mastercard Incorporated Pine Labs Pvt. Premier Gourmet Spectrum Rewards Starbucks Corporation Visa Inc. Walmart Inc.
