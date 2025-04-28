U.S. Meal Replacements Market Faces $1.5 Billion Setback Due To GLP-1 Drugs - U.S. Meal Replacements Market Report 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The $5.1 billion U.S. meal replacements market remains strong despite losing $1.5 billion to GLP-1 drugs. Growth is projected for 2025 and 2028. Easily accessible and side-effect-free, meal replacement shakes and bars remain popular. This report offers insights into market trends, key competitors, and growth forecasts.

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Meal Replacements Market 2025: Retail & Multi-Level Channels" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. meal replacements market, valued at $5.1 billion, has shown resilience over the past few years despite facing strong competition from GLP-1 drugs. Although these medications have impacted market share, particularly affecting companies like Medifast, projections indicate growth in 2025 and 2028.

Meal replacement shakes and nutrition bars continue to be favored for DIY weight loss, thanks to their accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and lack of side effects.

During 2023-2024, companies in the meal replacements niche saw a substantial $1.5 billion loss to the GLP-1 drugs market. Notably, Medifast experienced a significant decline. In response, some competitors have strategically incorporated GLP-1 drugs into their programs to adapt and secure future positioning. Additionally, high-protein meal replacements are being marketed as complementary products to weight loss drugs, aligning with evolving consumer preferences.

The comprehensive Marketdata report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. meal replacements and OTC appetite suppressants market, examining the effects and strategic responses to GLP-1 drugs. This study is recognized as the most thorough investigation available globally regarding the U.S. meal replacements market.

The report encompasses various critical aspects including the dollar value and growth rate of the market, spanning from the early 1980s to 2024, with forecasts extending to 2025 and 2028. It details current market trends, significant company developments, and provides status reports for retail and multi-level marketing (MLM) meal replacements and weight loss supplements. The report also highlights major distribution channels and identifies key growth drivers, alongside analyzing the competition from GLP-1 drugs within the medical weight loss programs sector.

Key competitor profiles included in the report feature significant industry players such as Medifast, Herbalife, Slim-Fast (Glanbia), Simply Good Foods (Atkins Nutritionals), BeachBody, Visalis Life Sciences, Isagenix, Shaklee, AMWAY (Quixtar), and Nu-Skin. These profiles offer insights into strategic shifts and adaptations in response to evolving market conditions.

As the market navigates the challenges and opportunities posed by GLP-1 drugs, this report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the dynamic landscape of the U.S. meal replacements industry. By examining the market's trajectory and competitive environment, industry actors can better strategize and capitalize on emerging trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Overview



Market definition and segments

Size/growth of the commercial programs & products market: 2020-2028 forecast

Discussion of the shift by dieters to GLP-1 drugs and medical programs

Discussion of the pivot to virtual programs, impact & closures of retail weight loss centers

Analysis of the explosion of the GLP-1 drugs market since 2022: major developments in the medical weight loss market

Size/growth of medical weight loss programs: market segments

Market Segment Status Reports & Outlooks (2025 & 2028 forecasts)

Commercial weight loss centers

Weight loss apps, virtual programs

Retail & multi-level marketing meal replacements & appetite suppressants

Diet Soft Drinks Market

Artificial sweeteners market The Low-Calorie ("diet") & Low-Carb Foods Market

GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs & Medical Programs: The Competition's Impact



Summary & analysis of market share/revenues lost by commercial weight loss firms

Major market developments & impacts on commercial programs since 2022

Size & Structure of the medical weight Loss Market

The GLP-1 weight loss drugs market: size, scope, possible headwinds, 2025 outlook, possibility of recession

Medical Weight Loss Clinic Chains & Franchises: as competition for commercial programs

Hospitals: type programs, as competition for commercial programs Independent physicians, as competition for commercial programs

The Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market



Definition/nature of meal replacements vs. over-the-counter (retail) weight loss supplements

History/nature of mkt.- cyclical shifts from mid-1980s

Market trends and key drivers

Current Trends: Effects of the GLP-1 drugs boom

Key distribution channels (MLM, retail, internet, healthcare pros)

Scrutiny of OTC appetite suppressants

Analysis of the market by Nutrition Business Journal

2023-2024 market performance: revenues of leading retail & MLM firms (Atkins, Herbalife, Slim-Fast, Premier Protein)

2025 & 2028 forecasts

User demographics: no. and % of dieters using diet pills and meal replacements

Why long-term outlook is stronger for meal replacements, preferred by MDs, MLMs, commercial chains, why retail diet pills mkt. still struggles, possible FTC actions

List of the major meal replacement competitors

NBJ estimates of diet pill & meal replacements $ and % sales, by distribution channels, discussion of multilevel firms (Advocare, Shaklee, Herbalife, Quixtar, Nu-Skin) Marketdata estimates of growth for diet pills & meal replacements 2025-2028 F, demand factors

Competitor Profiles



(estd. or actual 2024 revenues, strategies, product lines, marketing)

Medifast

Slim-Fast (Glanbia)

Herbalife

Atkins (Simply Good Foods)

Visalis Life Sciences

Isagenix

Shaklee

AMWAY (Quixtar)

Nu-Skin BODI (The Beachbody Co.)

Reference Directory of Weight Loss Information Sources

Industry & government trade associations, journals, newsletters, magazines, consultants

