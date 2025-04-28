Women's Health Technologies Market To Surpass $81.2 Billion By 2029 - Therapeutics For Women's Health: Technologies And Global Market Report 2025

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutics for Women's Health: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global therapeutics for women's health technologies market is expected to grow from $61.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $81.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

In 2023, the global therapeutics for women's health technologies market was valued at $58.3 billion. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach $81.2 billion by the end of 2029.

The factors driving market growth are the growing population of older women and the rising awareness of and accessibility to healthcare and advanced therapeutic products. High treatment costs and regulatory challenges are restraining the market's growth. In 2023, the breast cancer segment of the global therapeutics for women's health technologies held the largest share, 55.1% of the market segmented by women's health disorders, and this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Report Scope

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global therapeutics for women's health technologies market, including coverage of market drivers, restraints and opportunities. It also includes analyses of this market's competitive environment and products.

The report presents market estimates and forecasts for women's health therapeutics and provides market projections through 2029. For this analysis, the market is segmented by conditions related to women's health, including breast cancer, postmenopausal osteoporosis, menopause, endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and by geographic region. The report provides company profiles of the market's leading players that feature detailed information about each company's business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments.

By region, the global therapeutics for women's health technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Europe includes the U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific comprises China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The rest of the World includes the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

In the report's market estimates, 2021 and 2022 serve as historical years, 2023 as the base year, and data forecasts are given through 2029.

The report includes:



46 data tables and 63 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for women's health therapeutics

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Study of women's diseases such as endometriosis, postmenopausal osteoporosis, menopause, breast cancer and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), including their historical background, stages, symptoms, risk factors and genetic factors, diagnosis, and treatment options

Discussion on aging and women's health disorders, women and sexual health such as female sexual arousal disorder, female orgasmic disorder and vaginismus, as well as the relationship between infertility and cancer

Information about significant products, companies, issues and trends affecting the women's disorders and diseases industry

Evaluation of the impact of demographic, economic and other factors that will drive demand in the market for women's health therapeutics

Coverage of regulatory structure, pricing, and reimbursement scenarios; marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, and clinical trials

Identification of the market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market, as well as an evaluation of current and projected market size

A discussion of ESG challenges and practices in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other market strategies Profiles of the leading companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG and Amgen Inc.

Key Attributes:

