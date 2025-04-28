Yurinox Workwear Now Available In New York Stores

YURiNOX Workwear

- DENiZE YUiLMAZBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trusted workwear brand, Yurinox Workwear , has announced a partnership with two dealers in New York to bring its extensive collection of office uniforms and work apparel to stores across the state. The company established its presence in the US in 2023 and is now making in-roads into new regions.Superior Quality, Extensive RangeYURiNOX Workwear is a trusted brand of exclusively designed professional wear for carpenters , medical professionals, construction workers , manufacturing employees, restaurant chefs and servers, transportation employees, welders, and more. The company offers an extensive range of overalls, coveralls, rain suits, pants, hoodies, jackets, vests, trousers, and joggers, designed ergonomically to the needs of each profession. Yurinox is a complete solutions provider with a wide range of personal protection kits, footwear, and other safety gear. Their apparel sizes go up to 4XL, ensuring that businesses can access all their work apparel needs under one roof. In addition, a single invoice for workwear saves customers time and lowers business expenditure on uniforms.Yurinox uses several unique technologies to ensure fabric longevity and maintain a polished look. The clothes are stitched with double seams and reinforced yarn to offer a wide range of motion to the wearer. The company uses Klaydex cube dye, which makes fabric resistant to sunlight and about 100 industrial washings. Additionally, the unique water-repellent RainDrops100units technology is to protect outdoor workers from light rain and snow for up to four hours.Designed with aesthetically placed GleanBack super bright reflective stripes, workers remain visible even in fog and at dusk. In fact, a 2023 study has proven that Yurinox Workwear's garments exhibit significantly higher permeability than other samples. The professional attire supplier claims its high-cotton blends ensure comfort and breathability, ensuring long hours of high productivity. Features, such as ample pockets with tool partitions, sturdy closures, wind protection flaps, etc., enhance the functionality of the apparel.“Yurinox Workwear is dedicated to improving the worker safety for a wide range of industries. Our in-house research team focuses on consistently improving the workwear designs and fabric quality. We are excited to bring our high-quality offerings to New York through two new partnership. Now, businesses in New York can experience our garments first hand before placing bulk orders,” said Yurinox's CEO.Yurinox has had an online store in the US since 2023. The brand has partnered with two dealers to make its workwear accessible in physical stores. Buyers can visit the closest store, check the look and feel of the garments and footwear, and even try them out. Customers can also request customizations, such as adding their brand logo for a professional look. The workwear provider maintains a large inventory of its designs to ensure quick order delivery.Customers can reach out to Yurinox at (929) 295-5525, visit the website, or directly drop in at the NY stores to explore professional clothing and protective wear.About Yurinox WorkwearYURiNOX Workwear is a 25-year-old brand, headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The company employs cutting-edge fabric technologies and premium design techniques to create protective professional clothing. Their clothing line adheres to stringent safety guidelines and holds industry certifications, so customers need not worry about getting approvals. The brand stands by the philosophy that functional work clothes do not need to be boring, ill-fitted, or uncomfortable. Yurinox Workwear ensures that its offerings stand the test of time and the elements while meeting the specific needs of each profession.

