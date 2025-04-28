Intellomx Launches Swarm-Based AI Platform To Accelerate And De-Risk Novel Target And Drug Discovery

Intellomx Corporate Logo

Prof Graham Ball, CSO of Intellomx

Intellomx announces its' new Pilot platform, delivering rapid identification of novel drugs arising from its therapeutic target identification capability.

- Prof Graham BallCAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intellomx (Intelligent OMICS Ltd) today announced the deployment of Intellomx Pilot, delivering rapid identification of novel drugs arising from its existing precision therapeutic target identification capability, offering pharmaceutical innovators a powerful tool to streamline and de-risk the drug discovery process.Intellomx Pilot represents a major leap forward in virtual drug screening. Pilot rapidly identifies pharmacophoric features within AI-predicted targets and performs high-throughput docking simulations across a chemical space of over 500 million small molecules. This enables fast, structure-informed hit identification and lead optimization, with a strong emphasis on drug-likeness, target selectivity, and minimized off-target risks.Built on proprietary Swarm-Based Artificial Neural Network (ANN) technology, the Intellomx I3 (“Intuitive Informed Intelligence”) platform processes and integrates multi-omics data – including genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics – to uncover disease-specific targets with high confidence.Using Intellomx Pilot, these targets are docked with small molecules exhibiting favourable binding affinities and then evaluated for druggability using predictive indices and cross-referenced across physiological states to eliminate candidates associated with essential normal functions. Intellomx Pilot integrates docking simulations and evaluates molecular characteristics to assess drug-likeness, facilitating hit identification and optimization.“Our I3 platform has consistently demonstrated high precision in identifying novel disease-modifying targets,” said Professor Graham Ball, Chief Scientific Officer at Intellomx.“With the integration of our new Pilot technology, we now offer an end-to-end AI solution that delivers both first-in-class targets and candidate molecules capable of modulating them – all virtually, and all before entering the lab.”This combined capability significantly reduces the uncertainty, research time and cost typically associated with early-stage drug development, offering pharma R&D teams a preclinical advantage that can reshape project timelines and resource allocation.To explore partnership opportunities or learn more about the Intellomx's platform, contact ... or ...Website:About IntellomxIntellomx (Intelligent OMICS Ltd) is a UK-based AI-driven biotech company specializing in biomolecular discovery and target validation. Its core mission is to help pharma partners make smarter, faster decisions in early drug discovery by using AI to uncover causative molecular drivers of disease and simulate the impact of target modulation in silico.With collaborations spanning several top-100 global pharmaceutical companies, Intellomx supports pre-IND target identification and validation in areas including oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, and inflammatory disorders. Its AI platform has already been applied to complex diseases such as ALS, breast and lung cancers, blood cancers, Alzheimer's, COPD, and tuberculosis, among others.In a recent high-profile collaboration, Intellomx announced a target discovery partnership with Janssen Research & Development, LLC, a Johnson & Johnson company, to evaluate novel targets in hematological malignancies.Looking ahead, Intellomx envisions a future where AI completes drug discovery and in silico development to Phase III readiness within 9 months, enabling smarter experimental design and accelerating regulatory approval.

