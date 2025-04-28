ATM 2025 Kicks Off Today

Dhaka: The 32nd edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) opens today (April 28), at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The leading travel trade show is set to welcome over 55,000 visitors and will feature participation from more than 2,800 exhibitors representing 166 countries.

International exhibitors make up 67 per cent of the total, while 33 per cent are from the Middle East.

Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity" and will explore how cross-border, cross-industry, and community-wide connections are shaping the future of tourism, according to organisers.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director for the Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said:“ATM 2025 is on track to break records in terms of both attendance and exhibitor participation.

This week, we look forward to welcoming travel professionals from all travel sectors and verticals, including the leisure, business events, luxury and corporate travel sectors.

ATM will feature a diverse range of Asian destinations, including Japan, Macao, the Maldives, Mauritius, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines highlighting the region's increasing influence in global travel.

As India's tourism industry achieves notable growth, the country's presence at ATM has increased by 30pc this year, driven by a strong presence from exhibitors including the regional tourism boards from Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and airline carriers such as Air India and Air India Express.

International markets account for over 52pc of visitor registrations, with UAE and GCC visitors contributing significantly to the total figures, accounting for 48pc.

The top five registered international markets for ATM 2025 are India, Egypt, UK, Türkiye and USA, underscoring the event's wide-reaching appeal across key global markets.

Philip M. Barnes, Chief Executive Officer, Rotana said,“Once again Rotana is delighted to be the official registration partner for ATM.

Meanwhile, experts from Booking, dnata Travel Group and Airbnb will gather on the Future Stage to outline the microtrends redefining travel.

On the Global Stage, senior representatives from Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Rotana Hotels, Sabre Hospitality and RAK properties will outline how top hoteliers in the region are transforming their brands to deliver meaningful, immersive experiences

ATM 2024's strategic partners are the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

-B