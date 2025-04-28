Biotechnology Market Size, Top Share, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Biotechnology is a field of science that uses living organisms, biological systems, or derivatives to develop products and technologies for improving human life and the environment. It combines biology with other scientific disciplines such as chemistry, genetics, and engineering to create solutions in healthcare, agriculture, industrial processes, and environmental management. From producing life-saving drugs and vaccines to genetically modified crops and sustainable biofuels, biotechnology plays a crucial role in addressing global challenges. It continues to evolve rapidly, driven by breakthroughs in genomics, molecular biology, and data science, shaping the future of medicine, food production, and ecological sustainability.

Market Dynamics Supportive government policies and funding drive the global market

Supportive government policies and funding play a crucial role in driving the growth of the global biotechnology market, fostering innovation and expediting product development. Governments around the world are increasingly recognizing the sector's potential to address challenges in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

For example, in October 2024, the U.S. National Science Foundation, in partnership with agencies from Canada, Finland, Japan, South Korea, and the UK, allocated nearly $82 million to create six Global Centers. These centers will focus on advancing bioeconomy research in areas such as crop resilience, biofuels, and synthetic biology, while also prioritizing public engagement and workforce development.

These strategic investments not only enhance research and development but also create a supportive environment for biotech startups, enabling them to scale innovations more effectively and accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough solutions.

Advancements in genomics and proteomics create tremendous opportunities

Advancements in genomics and proteomics offer a transformative opportunity for the global biotechnology market, especially in personalized medicine and precision therapeutics. The increasing use of AI and machine learning is providing deeper insights into complex biological systems, speeding up the discovery of novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets.

A prime example of this is the 2025 launch of a large-scale proteomics project by the UK Biobank, in collaboration with 14 pharmaceutical companies. This initiative, which leverages AI to analyze protein data from over 500,000 individuals, has already identified more than 10,000 new genetic-protein associations.

These discoveries are paving the way for more accurate disease prediction and highly targeted treatment options. As these innovations continue to evolve, they are expected to significantly drive the growth of the biotechnology market in the years ahead.

Regional Analysis

North America remains the dominant region in the global biotechnology market due to its advanced research infrastructure, robust investment ecosystem, and high adoption of innovative biotech solutions. The region benefits from strong collaborations between academic institutions, biotech firms, and healthcare providers, driving the development of advanced therapies, precision medicine, and genetic engineering. Moreover, the region's regulatory framework supports rapid approvals of biopharmaceuticals and breakthrough therapies, further boosting market leadership.

Key Highlights



The global biotechnology market size was valued at USD 1.75 trillion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 1.96 trillion in 2025 to reach USD 5.04 trillion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 12.48% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By technology, the market is segmented into nanobiotechnology, tissue engineering and regeneration, DNA sequencing, Cell-based assays, fermentation, PCR technology, chromatography, and others. The DNA sequencing segment owns the highest market share.

By applications, the global biotechnology market is segmented into health, food & agriculture, natural resources & environment, industrial processing, bioinformatics, and others. The health segment dominates the global market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market

Competitive Players

AstraZenecaGilead Sciences Inc.Bristol-Myers SquibbSanofiBiogenAbbott LaboratoriesPfizer Inc.Amgen Inc.Novo Nordisk A/SMerck KGaAJohnson & Johnson Services Inc. Recent Developments

In March 2025, AstraZeneca announced plans to invest USD 2.5 billion over the next five years in expanding its research and manufacturing operations in Beijing. This significant investment forms part of a strategic partnership with local authorities aimed at strengthening early-stage research, clinical development, and biopharmaceutical innovation in China.

Segmentation

By TechnologyNanobiotechnologyTissue Engineering and RegenerationDNA SequencingCell-based AssaysFermentationPCR TechnologyChromatographyOthersBy ApplicationsHealthFood & AgricultureNatural Resources & EnvironmentIndustrial ProcessingBioinformaticsOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa