Denied Extra Paneer, Angry Guest Rams Minibus Into Mandap At Uttar Pradesh Wedding 6 Injured
The man, identified as Dharmendra Yadav alias“Bamboo”, had carried the wedding guests (baratis) to the venue earlier. He was refused when he asked for more paneer at the wedding food counter. Upon not receiving it, he retaliated and drove his minibus into the wedding venue, hitting guests and crashing the vehicle into the mandap wall, TOI reported.
The groom's father and five others suffered serious injuries in the incident, including bride's uncle.Also Read | 5 dead as mud mound collapses in Kaushambi of Uttar Pradesh: Report Police probe the case
All six individuals were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. According to reports, the two close relatives were admitted to the trauma centre at BHU for further treatment.
The incident brought the celebration to a temporary standstill. Originally planned for Saturday night, the wedding was postponed and finally held the following morning. The couple got married early Sunday with assistance from local elders and police intervention.Also Read | Uttar Pradesh aims to triple exports by 2030: Bold vision or too ambitious?
Meanwhile, the local police have launched an investigation and formed a team to arrest the driver.
According to TOI, police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Yadav under BNS sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 281 (endangering human life by rash driving), 125(a) and 125 (b)
