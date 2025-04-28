403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Holds Steady As Industrial Demand And Supply Deficit Shape Market Outlook
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Silver prices opened April 28, 2025, at $32.82 per ounce, reflecting a modest overnight decline and a broader trend of consolidation after a volatile start to the year, according to data from Trading Economics and the Shanghai Metal Market.
The market has absorbed a 13.64% price gain since January, but recent sessions show stagnation, with Shanghai's spot-futures spread narrowing to +3 to +5 yuan/kg and suppliers reluctant to sell as inventories thin out.
The previous day's trading saw silve slip from $33.30, pressured by a stronger US dollar. This uptick in the dollar followed signs of progress in US-China and US-Japan trade talks and a less combative stance from US policymakers toward the Federal Reserve.
These factors buoyed investor sentiment, prompting a shift from commodities to cash and temporarily weighing on silver. Despite the short-term lull, the market remains underpinned by robust industrial demand and persistent supply constraints.
Industrial use, especially in electronics, solar panels, and electric vehicles, continues to anchor silver's fundamentals. The Silver Institute projects global demand at 1.20 billion ounces for 2025, with industrial fabrication expected to surpass 700 million ounces for the first time.
Even as photovoltaic manufacturers reduce silver content per panel, overall demand remains resilient, with electronics and vehicle electrification offsetting any softness in jewelry and silverware consumption.
Supply, however, cannot keep pace. The market faces its fifth consecutive annual deficit, with the gap between supply and demand expected to reach 149 million ounces this year.
Silver Market Faces Tightening Supply
Production growth in top mining regions like Mexico and Peru remains insufficient, forcing the market to draw down above-ground stocks. This tightening supports prices and encourages cautious optimism among holders.
This is particularly evident in Asia, where month-end inventory drawdowns have led to reluctance in aggressive selling. Investment demand shows signs of recovery after a sharp drop in 2024.
Coin and bar purchases are projected to rise by 7% this year, led by renewed interest in Europe and Asia, even as the US market remains subdued.
ETF flows have yet to reverse their multi-year outflows, but expectations of US rate cuts later in the year could trigger renewed inflows, especially if real yields fall.
Technical analysis of the attached chart shows silver consolidating near key support at $32.80, with the 200-period moving average providing a floor. The price action forms a symmetrical triangle, suggesting the market is coiling for a potential breakout.
Resistance sits at $33.10, with a decisive move above this level likely to attract fresh buying. The story behind these figures is one of a market caught between immediate macroeconomic headwinds and strong long-term fundamentals.
Industrial demand and a chronic supply shortfall provide a floor, while global monetary policy and trade developments shape short-term direction.
Investors and traders now watch for signals from central banks and economic data, knowing that any shift could quickly alter the balance between stagnation and renewed rally.
The market has absorbed a 13.64% price gain since January, but recent sessions show stagnation, with Shanghai's spot-futures spread narrowing to +3 to +5 yuan/kg and suppliers reluctant to sell as inventories thin out.
The previous day's trading saw silve slip from $33.30, pressured by a stronger US dollar. This uptick in the dollar followed signs of progress in US-China and US-Japan trade talks and a less combative stance from US policymakers toward the Federal Reserve.
These factors buoyed investor sentiment, prompting a shift from commodities to cash and temporarily weighing on silver. Despite the short-term lull, the market remains underpinned by robust industrial demand and persistent supply constraints.
Industrial use, especially in electronics, solar panels, and electric vehicles, continues to anchor silver's fundamentals. The Silver Institute projects global demand at 1.20 billion ounces for 2025, with industrial fabrication expected to surpass 700 million ounces for the first time.
Even as photovoltaic manufacturers reduce silver content per panel, overall demand remains resilient, with electronics and vehicle electrification offsetting any softness in jewelry and silverware consumption.
Supply, however, cannot keep pace. The market faces its fifth consecutive annual deficit, with the gap between supply and demand expected to reach 149 million ounces this year.
Silver Market Faces Tightening Supply
Production growth in top mining regions like Mexico and Peru remains insufficient, forcing the market to draw down above-ground stocks. This tightening supports prices and encourages cautious optimism among holders.
This is particularly evident in Asia, where month-end inventory drawdowns have led to reluctance in aggressive selling. Investment demand shows signs of recovery after a sharp drop in 2024.
Coin and bar purchases are projected to rise by 7% this year, led by renewed interest in Europe and Asia, even as the US market remains subdued.
ETF flows have yet to reverse their multi-year outflows, but expectations of US rate cuts later in the year could trigger renewed inflows, especially if real yields fall.
Technical analysis of the attached chart shows silver consolidating near key support at $32.80, with the 200-period moving average providing a floor. The price action forms a symmetrical triangle, suggesting the market is coiling for a potential breakout.
Resistance sits at $33.10, with a decisive move above this level likely to attract fresh buying. The story behind these figures is one of a market caught between immediate macroeconomic headwinds and strong long-term fundamentals.
Industrial demand and a chronic supply shortfall provide a floor, while global monetary policy and trade developments shape short-term direction.
Investors and traders now watch for signals from central banks and economic data, knowing that any shift could quickly alter the balance between stagnation and renewed rally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment