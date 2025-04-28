403
Trump’S Base Holds Firm As Democrats Persist In Criticism At 100 Days
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump's approval rating sits at a historic low of 39% at the 100-day mark of his new term, but this figure tells only part of the story.
According to the latest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, Trump's core supporters remain unwavering, just as they have since his first campaign.
Nearly nine out of ten Trump voters believe American values and economic prospects face serious threats, and they see Trump as the only leader willing to challenge the status quo and deliver change.
Most Trump supporters cite the economy and immigration as their top concerns. Ninety-three percent of them say the economy is very important to their vote, and 82% say the same about immigration.
They believe Trump clearly communicates his plans and trust him to act on his promises, even as his policies disrupt established systems. Many in his base, especially white, older, and less college-educated voters, value his combative style and his willingness to take on both Democrats and traditional Republican elites.
Despite the barrage of criticism and repeated legal threats from Democrats, Trump's followers see these attacks as expected political theater. For years, Democrats have openly discussed prosecuting Trump, and this adversarial dynamic has only deepened partisan divides.
Trump's Supporters Remain Resilient Amid Investigations
Trump's supporters interpret the ongoing investigations and accusations as confirmation that he threatens entrenched interests in Washington. They view the opposition's efforts as little more than attempts to undermine his legitimacy and block his agenda.
Trump's approach has not won him new fans among independents or Democrats. Recent polls show independents souring on his economic management and trade policies, with only 31% now approving of his performance.
Yet, Trump's base remains loyal, often seeing any criticism as proof that he is delivering on his promises to disrupt the system. While most Americans now say the economy is in poor shape and many worry about the impact of tariffs, Trump's core voters remain convinced that he is fighting for their interests.
They continue to support his tough stance on immigration, his efforts to shrink government, and his willingness to confront political opponents head-on.
For Trump's supporters, the ongoing criticism from Democrats is nothing new and only strengthens their resolve. The country's deep polarization ensures that, for now, Trump's base will stick with him, regardless of what his opponents say or do.
